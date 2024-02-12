BETHANY BEACH, Del. - In a coordinated effort involving multiple law enforcement agencies, Marc A. Brown, a 25-year-old from Delmar, was arrested on Feb. 12 following a dangerous series of incidents involving reckless driving and speeding away from police.
This all played out over several days, starting on Feb. 6. Brown, allegedly driving a 2013 Dodge Avenger, escaped a traffic stop initiated by the South Bethany Police Department. For safety reasons South Bethany police ended their pursuit.
The vehicle was spotted later that same day by Bethany Beach police, driving through a median strip on Route 26 and causing "significant damage" to town property.
On Feb. 7, police say Brown again took off when South Bethany officers were trying to apprehend him. Brown was reportedly driving recklessly, and for the second time in two days allegedly drove across a median in Bethany Beach, causing more damage to town property. Attempts to find and identify him were unsuccessful.
The breakthrough came on Feb. 12 when a sergeant from the Bethany Beach Police Department spotted the Dodge backed into dense shrubbery while patrolling in a residential area. Police say he also saw a subject matching the description of the suspect. Shortly after the officer confirmed the vehicle's registration, police say Brown entered the vehicle and sped off, escaping police while hitting speeds of more than 100 mph.
Bethany Beach officers did not chase due to reckless driving and a high volume of traffic and notified surrounding departments. The Ocean View Police Department located the vehicle along Route 26 and initiated a chase, which finally came to an end when a tire deflation device was deployed by the Dagsboro Police Department.
In a video provided by viewer Eric Goldfond, you can see what appears to be Brown, out of his car getting hit by a truck before being tackled by police officers. This happened in the area of Dagsboro Rd and 113 just south of Millsboro. Delaware State Police and Ocean View police then arrested Brown.
According to Bethany Beach police, Brown had eight felony warrants from the Sussex County Superior Court and one warrant from the Department of Corrections to his name already. The charges Brown will face related to this arrest are unclear at the time of writing but, according to Bethany police, he faces a multitude of charges from various agencies.