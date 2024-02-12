Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...Until 3 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding will occur around the times of the high tides through tonight. The greatest impacts are forecast to occur with the daytime high tide today, when moderate coastal flooding is forecast as a strong coastal storm moves offshore. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 13/11 AM 7.1 2.5 2.4 Moderate 13/11 PM 6.4 1.8 1.9 Minor 14/12 PM 5.3 0.7 1.0 None 15/12 AM 5.5 0.8 1.0 None 15/01 PM 4.6 -0.0 0.8 None 16/01 AM 4.5 -0.2 0.1 None &&