INDIAN RIVER INLET, Del. — Waves have breached the dune on the northbound side of the Indian River Inlet bridge, causing flooding on Route 1.
The flooding happened around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, prompting authorities to issue a cautionary notice to drivers. Despite the presence of water on the roadway, Route 1 remains open at this time.
Officials advise drivers to exercise extreme caution while navigating this section of the road. Speed reduction and increased following distances are strongly encouraged to ensure safety on the affected stretch.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.