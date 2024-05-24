OCEAN CITY, Md. - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has reported wind gusts estimated around 60 mph in Ocean City based on multiple social media videos of the storm. Roofs were blown off multiple condos near 53rd Street in Ocean City due to the winds.
"We started getting very concerned as it intensified," said Jennifer, the viewer who shared this video with CoastTV. "We were expecting a quick rainstorm... In no way were we expecting what it became."
A gazebo collapse in Bishopville due to storm winds has also been reported.
Share your experiences with us at coasttv.com/submitatip or by calling 443-880-9152.