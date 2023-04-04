OCEAN CITY, Md. - Local veterans who served in-country during the Vietnam War gathered at Ocean City American Legion Post 166 on March 30 to celebrate the annual Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day.
The Maryland State Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented certificates and lapel pins to every veteran and a 50th anniversary commemoration flag to Gerry Barron, a Vietnam veteran and member of the local Vietnam Veterans of America chapter. Members from a Delaware chapter of Quilts of Valor were also in attendance to present a special-made quilt. Additional festivities included lunch and displays and memorabilia from the Vietnam era.
The last American troops were withdrawn from Vietnam on March 29, 1973. March 29 has been officially recognized as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.