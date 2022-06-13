SALISBURY, Md - A vigil to honor the life of Wicomico County Deputy Sheriff Glenn Hilliard took place Monday night in the parking lot of Perdue Stadium.
According to one of the event organizers Doug Marshall well over a thousand people showed up. They lit candles and held their phones with flashlights.
Pastor Mike Rittenhouse addressed the crowd and led a singing of "Amazing Grace."
Hilliard's murder is the first line of duty murder in Wicomico County since December 8th, 1968
Hilliard was shot to death when attempting to serve an arrest warrant in Pittsville on Sunday. He is survived by his wife and three children.