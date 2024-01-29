DELAWARE - In a public safety briefing on Monday, Attorney General Kathy Jennings said violent crime rates have dropped to their lowest point since the State began tracking the statistic.
According to the Delaware Department of Justice, violent crime has declined 40 percent since 2008 and gun violence rates are down 20 percent since a spike during the pandemic.
A.G. Jennings says the prison population in Delaware has fallen by 25 percent since 2019. She attributes these statistics to Delaware's criminal justice system working more effectively.
More data for Delaware crime rates can be found attorneygeneral.delaware.gov.