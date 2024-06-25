CHESAPEAKE BAY, Md.- In a contentious decision, the Virginia Marine Resources Commission voted 5-4 to lift a longstanding winter dredging ban for blue crabs near the Chesapeake Bay's mouth, sparking opposition from Maryland's Department of Natural Resources.
The ban, in place for nearly 15 years, was part of a collaborative effort with Maryland to maintain a sustainable blue crab fishery. The winter dredge targets predominantly female blue crabs at a pivotal point in their reproductive cycle. According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, estimates indicate that the dredge could harvest 32% of the female crab population present at the season's start, with females comprising up to 96% of the total catch.
Despite the Virginia Commission's plan to revisit regulations later this year, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and others fought against reopening the fishery. They highlighted that the adult female crab population has yet to reach target levels, and reopening could jeopardize future spawning and overall population stability. The proposal received significant public pushback, with 186 comments opposing the measure.
Chesapeake Bay Foundation Virginia Executive Director Chris Moore released the following statement:
“The Virginia Marine Resources Commission’s decision to reopen the winter crab season this year puts the prospect of a healthy blue crab population in the Chesapeake Bay in jeopardy. It is incredibly disappointing. The VMRC’s vote imperils not only the vulnerable blue crab, but the sustainability of harvests throughout the year and other species in the Bay that depend on the blue crab for food."
The decision coincides with an ongoing comprehensive stock assessment, investigating decades of data to address the low juvenile crab abundance and other ecological challenges. This assessment aims to establish new management baselines for the species.
This decision marks a significant shift in the cooperative management of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab populations.