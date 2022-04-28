BRIDGEVIVILLE, De - An 80 year old man from Alexandria, VA died as a result of injuries he sustained in Wednesday afternoon crash on Route 404 near the Scotts Store Road intersection.
According to Delaware State Police, just before 2 pm a tractor trailer driven by a 64 year old Milford man was traveling in the westbound lane when a Nissan Altima moved into the path of the truck causing a collision.
The man from Alexandria was the driver of the car. He was taken to an area hospital by helicopter where he later died.
His passenger, a 77 year old woman also from Alexandria was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. While the truck driver was not injured.
The crash forced the highway in that area to be closed on Wednesday for about 3.5 hours.