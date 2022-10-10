MILFORD, De - 46 year old Sanabra Garcia of Sterling, VA is facing first degree murder charge following a stabbing that took place Saturday morning.
According to Milford police, officers responded to a call at 11:00 a.m. in the 200 block of North Rehoboth Boulevard. There they found a 43 year old man, who was suffering from a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to Bayhealth Sussex Campus where he later died from the stabbing.
Police say that Garcia was arrested where the stab victim was found. In addition to the murder charge, Garcia is also facing a charge of Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony. He was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #7, where bail was set at $550,000.00 cash only. Mr. Garcia is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas on October 28th, 2022 for a Preliminary Hearing.