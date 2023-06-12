CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - Virginia Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine have announced over $17.74 million in federal funding to enhance beach access at both Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge and Assateague Island National Seashore.
The Senators say that specifically, the funds will be used to move the existing public recreational beach to a more stable part of the island. They say the money will also go to a new access road, four new parking lots, new boardwalks, and paving for a multiuse path.
“This award would not have been possible without the bipartisan infrastructure law, which we were proud to help usher into law," said the Senators. "We are thrilled to see these federal dollars go towards enhancing beach access at Chincoteague and Assateague – a project that will help preserve this natural treasure, provide visitors with a better experience, and generate more economic activity in the region.”
The Senators say the funding was awarded through the Department of Transportation's National Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Projects Program, which was only only possible through the bipartisan infrastructure law, which was backed by both Senators. They say the law reduced the minimum project sizes from $25 million to $12.5 million, as well as increasing the federal share of projects on Tribal transportation facilities to 100%.
According to the Senators, the program provides funding for the construction, reconstruction, and rehabilitation of nationally-significant projects within, adjacent to, or accessing Federal and tribal lands. They say the program provides an opportunity to address significant challenges across the nation for transportation facilities that serve Federal and tribal lands.