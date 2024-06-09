Virtual community meeting on Key Bridge reconstruction

MARYLAND- The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) will host a Virtual Community Update on Tuesday, June 11, from 6-7 p.m., to discuss the ongoing reconstruction of the Key Bridge. This meeting is designed to provide the public with detailed information about the project's progress and future plans. Participants will hear about the work completed so far and how MDTA and its partners aim to reconnect community resources and reimagine the Key Bridge.
Community members are encouraged to register for the update at KeyBridgeRebuild.com. The event will be livestreamed, and both the presentation and a recording of the meeting will be available online afterward.
During the meeting, MDTA representatives will be available to answer questions about the project. While there will be an opportunity for live questions, attendees are also encouraged to submit their questions in advance through the KeyBridgeRebuild.com website. All related materials will be posted online following the event.
For more information and to stay updated on the project, visit KeyBridgeRebuild.com.
Special Accommodations: Individuals who need special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or require translation services can contact the agency’s Title VI Officer at MDTAeeo@mdta.maryland.gov or call 410-537-5660 (711 for Maryland Relay) by 5 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2024.