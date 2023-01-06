DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles invites customers to utilize its newest feature, the DMV virtual lobby. The lobby is available at all four DMV locations, including Georgetown.
Customers can access the lobby via the Plan & Scan mobile ticketing program. QR codes can be found on signs throughout the parking lot, on the front doors, on the sidewalks, and inside the lobby. Customers interested in waiting in their vehicles instead of waiting inside a DMV location can scan the QR code upon arrival to the building to join the virtual lobby.
To receive a virtual ticket that reserves their place in line, customers will need to complete steps such as entering their phone number, selecting their location, and selecting the desired transaction or service type. The DMV encourages users to enable locations on their smart device in order for the mobile ticketing feature to function properly.
Plan & Scan was tested during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the DMV was exploring options to reduce the number of people waiting in lobbies.
"Aside from being able to wait in their vehicles, patrons using Plan & Scan mobile ticketing can also use the feature to monitor their position in line," said Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles Director Jana Simpler. "It's just another tool we offer in order to create a better overall experience for our customers."
For more info, visit dmv.de.gov/Programs/plan-scan/