MARYLAND--A couple of Maryland organizations, along with the Maryland State Board of Elections are hoping to spread awareness when it comes to the importance of the Hispanic vote this election season.
A virtual panel hosted by Cool & Associates LLC. called: "Your vote matters. Know how to vote" will be held on Facebook Live at 9 a.m. Friday, in light of the primaries approaching--to answer the where, when, how?
Veronica Cool, founder and chair of Cool & Associates LLC and Maryland Latinos Unidos will be the moderator at the event. She said she's concerned that thousands of latinos who are eligible to vote in Maryland have not yet registered.
"We're not espousing any kind of political affiliations, frankly, it's up to people to choose what they want to choose," she said. "The biggest priority is that a lot of recently-arrived or maybe not acculturated Latinos don't understand their power, they don't understand that although in their countries there could've been some corruption, there could've been some challenges, in the United States we have a vote and they're allowed to vote, it's a privilege, it's an obligation, it's a right."
The following panelists are going to participate: Gabriela Lemus, MLU; Ramon Palencia-Calvo, CHISPA; Gilberto Zelaya, Montgomery County Board of Elections; and Veronica Cool.
The panel, hosted in Spanish, will give a step-by-step look at what the voting process looks like in the state of Maryland, and will explain who is eligible to vote. It event is free. To access the link, click here.