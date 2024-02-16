Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High around 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.