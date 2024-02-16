Georgetown, Del.- The Vision Coalition is extending an open invitation to all Delawareans, urging them to actively participate in shaping the trajectory of education in the state. Through a series of town hall events, the coalition aims to foster dialogue and gain community input. The coalition aims to do this during the upcoming session scheduled to take place at Georgetown Middle School on Feb. 21, starting at 6 p.m. This session offers a platform for community members to engage in substantive discussions concerning pivotal aspects of education. Topics will range from early childhood education to equitable funding for public schools.
Attendees can anticipate insightful conversations centered around crucial themes such as support mechanisms for both students and educators, strategies for promoting postsecondary success, and the imperative of fair allocation of resources within the public school system. The event, which is free and open to people of all ages, signifies a concerted effort to cultivate a collaborative approach towards addressing the challenges and opportunities within Delaware's educational landscape. By encouraging broad participation, the Vision Coalition hopes to gain community input in pursuit of an educational system that empowers every learner and nurtures the state's future prosperity.