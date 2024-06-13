HURLOCK, Md. – A car fire in Hurlock is under investigation after the 2019 Volkswagen was destroyed on June 12. The incident occurred at approximately 4:24 p.m. at the intersection of Gravel Branch Road and Millington Road in Dorchester County.
The Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene with 15 firefighters after a car passenger reported the fire. The fire, originating in the passenger compartment, was brought under control within 15 minutes, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
The owner of the car, identified as Terry Williams, lost an estimated $30,000. No arrests have been made and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.