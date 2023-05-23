SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland Folk Festival is expected to bring 100,000 people to downtown Salisbury in September. The three-day event will feature hundreds of musicians, dancers, crafters, storytellers, and more who will come from around the nation. More than 750 volunteers are needed by organizers.
"The Maryland Folk Festival doesn't work without amazing volunteers," said Caroline O'Hare, the events and culture manager for the City of Salisbury. "As a volunteer, you get to experience the festival up close and personal and we guarantee that you'll have a blast."
Volunteers can select from a variety of roles including assisting with CD sales, bike valet, volunteer check-in, site set-up and break-down, guest services, at the Downtown Salisbury Visitor Center, in the marketplace, in the family or folklife areas, and more.
There will be an orientation session for volunteers the Wednesday before the festival with training sessions for certain roles. Volunteers will also receive a Maryland Folk Festival t-shirt and students are able to use this opportunity to earn community service hours.
The festival will take place from Sept. 22 through Sept. 24. It is organized by the City of Salisbury's Arts, Business, and Culture Department. More information about roles and how to sign up can be found at mdfolkfest.com/volunteer or by emailing mdffvolunteer@gmail.com.