DELAWARE - The Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute has announced its upcoming annual dolphin count is scheduled for Saturday, July 15 from 9 to 11 a.m.
The event aims to gauge the population stability of Atlantic bottlenose dolphins in the region. Data collected in this initiative will play a crucial role in understanding and conserving these creatures.
The event will take place at observation points along the coast from Fenwick Island to Woodland Beach near Smyrna. Volunteers are invited to join the MERR Institute to help with research by being stationed at these pre-designated places and looking for dolphins.
Those interested in volunteering with the dolphin count can contact the MERR Institute at 302-864-0304 or merrinstitute@gmail.com