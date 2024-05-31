LEWES, Del.- The Preserve Our Park Coalition and Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park are collaborating on a beach cleanup for National Trails Day June 1. The cleanup event begins at 9 a.m. at the Hawk Watch Pavilion, next to the McBride Bathhouse Parking Lot.
The organizations will be handing out t-shirts to the first 120 volunteers to show up to the event. Preserve Our Park Coalition has adopted a section of the park's beach just south of Herring Point, which is being cleaned.
After the cleanup, the groups will host a barbecue lunch at the Hawk Watch Pavilion, provided by the Rehoboth Village Improvement Association.