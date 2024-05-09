GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Center for the Inland Bays is partnering with the Georgetown Public Library to host a native wildflower planting event at the Stockley Center in Georgetown. The Stockley Center asked for help from the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays to convert large areas of their grounds into wildflower meadows.
The native wildflower planting event will be held this Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Stockley Center which is located at 21327 Coverdale Circle in Georgetown. Volunteers are asked to dress for the weather, bring their favorite gardening gloves, and bring a trowel to help out with the planting.
“We’re hoping to engage the community with volunteering for this event because this is one of those few hands-on activities that people can participate in, take a little bit of knowledge home with them about what plants might be native and appropriate to their own yards as well as further understand the importance of best practices in the watershed to help with stormwater and nutrient pollution,” explained Meghan Noe Fellows, Director of Estuary Science and Restoration for the Center for the Inland Bays.
Thousands of native wildflowers will be planted at several sites on the grounds of the Stockley Center. These wildflowers will help to filter runoff from nearby areas as it drains toward Cow Bridge Branch.
By using native wildflowers, the Center for the Inland Bays, the Georgetown Public Library, and the Stockley Center can help improve water quality and increase vital habitat for pollinators.
This native wildflower planting is just one phase of a much larger environmental project taking place on the grounds of the Stockley Center. Previous projects have included the construction of islands of native trees and shrubs near the solar field along with the planting of thousands of trees as a part of the Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative.