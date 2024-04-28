LEWES, Del. — The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) is calling for volunteers to aid in the protection of Delaware's endangered and threatened beach-nesting birds, including the federally-listed threatened piping plovers and the state-listed endangered American oystercatchers. A volunteer training session is scheduled for Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Officers Club Mess Hall at Cape Henlopen State Park.
The training, organized by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife, will take place on Queens Road in Lewes. It aims to educate volunteers on the critical roles they play in conservation efforts. Volunteers will be stationed at the boundaries of nesting areas to inform beachgoers about the importance of avoiding these areas to reduce human disturbances and increase the birds' nesting success.
The session will kick off with light refreshments and a slideshow presentation, followed by discussions about the monitoring program and methods to help ensure the shorebirds are not disturbed during their nesting and chick-rearing periods. If weather permits, the session will conclude with a visit to the Point at Cape Henlopen to observe piping plovers and other shorebirds on the tidal flats. Participants are encouraged to bring their own binoculars, though some will be available for use.
Volunteers are advised to submit an interest form before attending, although walk-ups are also welcome and will receive training. Park entrance fees will be waived for those attending the training. For more information or to become a volunteer, visit de.gov/pipingplovers.