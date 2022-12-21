SELBYVILLE, Del. - Mountaire Farms' Christmas for Thousands (CFT) served over 12,000 families this holiday season, but the massive event started small.
"Started as a cooked meal at a church and it evolved into this feeding 1000s of families," said CFT volunteer Garth Troescher.
Boxes included things like roaster chicken, canned green beans, yams, cranberry sauce, and brownie mix for dessert.
"We're thankful for all the folks that come out here in the blistering cold and help us pack these meals to ensure that our neighbors and our families and friends on Delmarva have a holiday meal this Christmas season," said Zach Evans, Community Relations Manager at Mountaire Farms.
Volunteers have their own reasons for wanting to help out with the event, such as some Indian River High School students:
"well, I know growing up there was a lot of struggles with my mom. So I feel as though now that I don't have the struggles it's good important to help people who are still struggling," said the student. "Even if you're struggling, like there's things that you can do to help people and there's things out there that you can get help and good things will come back to you"
And for other volunteers, its about helping the community they live in.
"There's there's something that everybody can do," said CFT volunteer Scott Thomas. "Whether it's here, you know, helping local food for the holidays, you know, just helping a neighbor out. I mean, these are all great, great things again to help get you in the in the spirit of the holidays."