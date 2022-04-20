BERLIN, Md.--Worcester County Commissioners voted Tuesday evening to move forward with a proposal to build a sports complex off Route 50, west of Stephen Decatur High School in Berlin.
A 4-3 vote at Tuesday's public hearing signifies that a master plan is now officially underway to purchase over 95 acres of land for $7.1 million to build a sports complex---which has received mixed reactions among neighbors.
Ryan Sweeny is a senior at Stephen Decatur High School, whose played soccer for the past three years and said a sports facility is needed.
"I think with population of everywhere around here getting better, I think it could be a good thing," he said. "I mean I think if they get everything that they put into it, out of it, and you know, they make profit off of it."
The town of Ocean City is looking to partner up with Worcester County to also build a large indoor facility. Mayor Rick Meehan told WRDE News he believes the economic benefit for the county in general will be tremendous.
"So many of the kids in Worcester County that maybe haven't-to-date had the opportunity to really play and experience these types of amenities...I think this is a big step forward for Worcester County," Meehan said.
In addition, local Kenneth McCarthy has lived in Berlin for the past four years and he said the vote is no surprise, given the fact that the community loves sports.
"Taxes are going to go up anyway so, if, you know, it's going to be for sports and something good for kids and stuff like that then I think it's a positive thing," he said.
But Ida Kleinicke doesn't seem to think so. She's lived in the area for 30 years and said the idea has circled around for years.
"I don't think a lot of thought is going into it," she said. "It was supposed to be over in Ocean Pines and no one knew exactly where that was going to be and then all of a sudden, with a bang it's here."
Kleinicke is primarily concerned with the possibility of traffic overload, which she claims is already an issue, especially in the summer months when locals and tourists alike are trying to get in and out of Ocean City.
"With the school and the bus system and whatnot, getting the kids back and forth to school, it's terrible," she said.
Leaders said there's still a lot of details to work out, in order to solidify a master plan and ultimately start construction.