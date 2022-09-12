SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Early voting is over and the true primary election day is hours away.
According to the Sussex County Department of Elections, 2,100 people voted at an early voting site here. That makes up half of all of the early voting in the state.
"The people that actually attended the early voting centers, they were very pleased with how smooth and easy everything was," Director Kenneth "Bo" McDowell said. "No lines at all and they breezed right through."
Also nearly 4,000 Sussex Countians voted absentee and 411 so far by mail.
Community Relations Director for the Delaware Department of Elections Cathleen Hartsky-Carter says Delawareans can now also register to vote once they get to the polling site.
"They'll complete that voter registration process right then and there," Hartsky-Carter said. "Get verified and then go ahead and vote on the machine and that process, we had it for the early voting period and that's been really smooth."
Despite some key races on the ballot in the primary, McDowell does not expect to see a higher turnout then past years.
"I'm probably expecting ten, twenty percent turnout," McDowell said. "If you get a thirty percent turnout, that would be awesome but I'm not expecting that."
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Voters can only vote at the polling place that was provided on the polling place card that was sent in the mail. If you need help finding where that is, you can call the department of elections. Mail-in and absentee ballots must also be turned in by 8 p.m. to a county election office or a ballot box.