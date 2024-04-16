MILTON, Del. - April is Autism Acceptance Month. To support the cause locally, the Walk for Autism is happening on Saturday, April 20 at Hudson Fields.
Autism Delaware says this event is its largest community fundraiser. According to the event page, the 2024 walk has already raised over $82,000 of its $100,000 goal. Organizers say money raised helps provide programs and services to people and families throughout the state.
One walk was already held in Delaware City. The Milton walk takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Participants can choose during registration if they wish to start at 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. There is also a virtual option for those who cannot attend in person but still wish to contribute to the cause.
Event registration can be found at p2p.onecause.com/2024walkforautism.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the awareness month promotes inclusion and connectedness for people with autism. Autism affects 1 in 36 children in the United States, according to the latest estimates from the CDC. Events like the Walk for Autism are critical not only for fundraising but also for raising awareness and fostering a supportive community for individuals with autism and their families.