SEAFORD, Del.- From his Century Seals office, Tony Jewell made the call to 9-1-1 about the fire.
Jewell described what happened that may have sparked it.
"When I got to work, I saw that the waste management truck was sitting in front of the office," Jewell said. "He had tried to empty these dumpsters and he hit the power line going across. So, when I got here I called 911, they came out. The City of Seaford came out, sent the fire department and deemed it safe."
It was a little later on where Jewell says something didn't seem right. That's when he saw smoke coming from an electrical pole. He later found smoke and fire coming from the back of the warehouse.
Seaford Fire Chief Jack Wilson says the fire was spreading rapidly when firefighters arrived on scene.
"The firefighters went into operation," Wilson said. "They had a heavy fire condition on what we call the side "alpha" which is the front side of the building. They started to advance a large line into service. Made entry. Started to make knockdown on the fire and had a rapidly advanced fire before we could get a handle on it.,"
Six firefighters suffered minor injuries including four that had burns.
Seaford Police detained a suspect in connection to the fire but no charges have been filed.
The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is still under investigation.