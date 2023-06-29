GEORGETOWN, Del. - After a journey of over seven years, Wawa opened its doors Thursday morning on Route 113 near Edward Street.
City officials, first responders, and the community gathered this afternoon for the grand opening. Sue Sterling, a resident of Georgetown, is happy to now have a Wawa just three blocks away from her house.
"I'm very excited. I've been looking forward to it since I heard about it coming here, and being so close to Wawa is amazing," Sterling said.
If you haven't yet, you can still enjoy free coffee on this opening day.