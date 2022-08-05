Water Advisories for Dewey, Bethany and Rehoboth Beaches Lifted

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Yesterday's water advisory on Rehoboth, Dewey and Bethany Beach has been lifted.
The advisory in Rehoboth was the second time in two weeks that beach-goers were urged to take caution when entering the water due to increased bacteria levels.
Chris Michener, a part-time resident in Rehoboth, said he monitors these situations when they happen.
"We're concerned but we know that it happens," Michener said.
The Department of Natural Resources said they issue advisories when recreational water quality is below the standards preferred by health experts.
The cause is high enterococcus levels, meaning there are other, potentially harmful, bacteria and viruses in the water.
The bacteria most likely comes from increased amounts of wildlife feeding in the area. The heavy rains have also been a big contributor as waste water eventually finds its way into the ocean.
When these advisories happen, the town managers typically have plans in place to take action.
Bill Zolper, town manager of Dewey Beach, said he was prepared for the last advisory.
"The town has a policy that we go through. I let the lifeguard captain know. We made up signage. The lifeguard captain put the signage on all the dune crossings. We put something on our town website."
DNREC tests daily for high bacteria counts and issue advisories as needed.