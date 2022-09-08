Water Advisories in Rehoboth Raise Concerns

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - For at the least the fourth time this summer, elevated levels of bacteria have once again impacted Rehoboth Beach. Several advisories have swept the beach this summer having visitors and locals alike concerned.
While strong surf closed the ocean today, also in Rehoboth elevated levels of bacteria triggered an advisory, also catching beachgoer's attention. The Surf Rider Foundation says this is a result of too much and yet not enough rain.
"You don't have rain on a regular basis that kind of keeps flushing everything on a regular basis, if you think about it, it kind of builds up. And then when you do have rain, you get that much more that runs into the water." said Chair, Brian Moran.
Lakes in Rehoboth are facing a similar problem.
"We have tested the water. Found some arsenic in the testing which is a little scary, but the problem is they are fed now primarily by storm drains in Rehoboth. So we're working with them to find ways to reduce the pollutants that go into the lake and we've had some success but we have a long way to go with that." said Director of Save Our Lakes Alliance 3, Sallie Foreman.
The city says the bacteria often comes from wildlife and waste and while the beaches are not closed due to bacteria, DNREC says the advisories are to make people aware that the bacteria could be potentially harmful if ingested.
Both Moran and Foreman believe the city needs to improve its infrastructure.
Moran said, "The systems are very integrated and so the runoff systems and things like that. So what can we do to, maybe to improve those? You know that's the bigger, more expensive solution, if you will."
The Surfrider Foundation says it will be testing Delaware waters weekly.
Both advocates hope advisories like these become of thing of the past.
"Now we just have to make an action plan." said Foreman.
For more information on upcoming water advisories, visit delaware.surfrider.org.
For more information on how to get involved in the Save Our Lakes Alliance 3, visit sola3.org.