Water Advisory in Rehoboth Beach Ends, for now

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - After 24 hours, the water advisory at Rehoboth Beach came to an end this afternoon.
The advisory was sent out by DNREC after finding high levels of bacteria in the water between Stockley Street to Baltimore Avenue. The bacteria found consists mostly of human and animal waste.
"So if its rained really hard the night before or early in the morning and you want to go to the beach shortly after it is probably best to check that morning if there is an alert out there." said Brian Moran, Chair of the Surfrider Foundation.
Those we spoke to at the beach were unaware of the advisory, but it did not stop them from taking a dip.
"Well I probably won't go as deep because I don't want to swallow it obviously but my feet or anything I don't really mind." said Kylee Hampton visiting from Pottstown Pennsylvania.
The Surfrider Foundation hopes that with occurrences like these, it will encourage infrastructure.
"When you think about Delaware we're the first state. A lot of our infrastructure is very old. So we're in the process of updating it so not only can it handle the volume of people that are coming to our beach towns now and the development is going along with it but just ensuring the older infrastructure is replaced." said Moran.
To get updates on when there is a water advisory in the future, you can subscribe to beach alerts at dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov.