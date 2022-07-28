Water Advisory Issued for Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Beach-goers are advised to stay away from the water on Rehoboth Beach due to elevated levels of bacteria.
Bacteria can be associated with heavy rain episodes and storm water runoff. It can happen as a result of wildlife waste and food particles.
The DNREC typically issues alerts for a period of two to three days. This was the case with the most recent advisory in Rehoboth back in August.
The DNREC will monitor the situation and determine when to lift the current advisory based on further testing samples.