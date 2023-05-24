GEORGETOWN, Del. - Following a water main leak on Tuesday, the Town of Georgetown is warning residents to boil water before using it. The town said there is an increased risk from microbial contamination following a loss of water pressure, specifically for those who live in the area of North Bedford Street Extended, Gordy Street, and Donovan's Road.
"A loss of positive water pressure is a signal of the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow," said a statement from the town on Wednesday. "As a result, there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms."
The town advises residents to bring all water to a rolling boil and let it boil for one minute. It can then be cooled and used. It also recommends using bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.
Water that is not treated could include bacteria, viruses, and parasites that could cause nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and headaches. The town encourages people who experience these symptoms seek medical advice if they persist. Additionally, people with compromised immune systems like infants and the elderly may be at an increased risk.
General guidelines on how to lessen the risk of infection are available from the Environmental Protection Agency's safe drinking water hotline at 800-426-4791. Those looking for more information on when boiling is no longer needed can reach out to Bobby Fletcher at 302-856-7391 or Kevin Cottman, an environmental health specialist with the Office of Drinking Water, at 302-741-8630.