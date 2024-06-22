Water conservation efforts underway in parts of Worcester County

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Due to critically low water tables, Worcester County Public Works is requesting that people in the Riddle Farm and South Ocean Pines areas reduce all non-essential water usage until further notice.
Public Works Director Dallas Baker explained that in addition to the low water levels, electrical issues caused two well pumps in Ocean Pines to fail, leading to low or no water pressure in certain areas.
“Repairs have been completed, but we are now trying to catch up on water production,” Baker said. “While conservation measures are currently voluntary, we are prepared to implement mandatory restrictions if necessary, as public safety, particularly fire protection, is our top priority.”
Ocean Pines Association General Manager John Viola emphasized the importance of keeping people informed and noted that they are working closely with Worcester County Commissioner Chip Bertino and public works crews.
Non-essential outdoor water uses include lawn and landscape irrigation via sprinklers or automatic systems, washing vehicles (except in commercial car washes or for safety reasons), washing building exteriors, parking lots, or driveways, and watering trees and athletic fields.
For more information, residents can contact 443-783-0039 (Ocean Pines) or 443-783-0041 (West Ocean City). Worcester County Public Works crews are diligently working to resolve the water shortage issues and appreciate the public’s cooperation during this time.