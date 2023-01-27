SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury says that there will be a new traffic pattern along Naylor Mill Road starting Jan. 30 as they begin upgrading the raw water line.
They say the upgrades are happening due to higher than normal rain amounts and unusual temperatures, which have shifted and decayed pilons that support the raw waterline, decaying faster than expected.
According to the City, the current plan is to lay a new pipe and upgrade any valves along the way, which will cause some traffic disruption. During this time, they say the Naylor Mill Rd. will have only one lane of traffic, so drivers should try and find different routes-- but this just from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3. They recommend that drivers avoid the area by going north to Connelly Mill Rd., south to Isabella St., and the Rt. 50 Bypass.
The City expects the project to take four months, which are split in to two phases of construction.
“Although this may seem like a quick action from the public’s perspective, this upgrade has been planned and prepared for,” said Jennifer Lind, Deputy Director of the Department of Infrastructure and Development. “We were forced to expedite the upgrade due to unforeseen weather events, particularly the storm event during the weekend of December 23, 2022. Contractors and materials are lined up and ready to begin work, thanks to the hard work and preparation of our teams.”
The City says that Salisbury's drinking water is rated as the best tasting in the state, and will remain safe and unaffected by the upgrade.