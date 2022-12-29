DELAWARE - State government agencies, county, and municipal governments, and conservation districts can now submit proposals to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) and the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) to receive matching grants for wastewater, surface water, and drinking water project planning.
According to DNREC, proposals must be received by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023.
DNREC said eligible projects include planning, preliminary engineering, and feasibility analysis of wastewater and drinking water projects. Along with stormwater retrofits, green technology practices, stream and wetland restoration projects, small watershed studies, master surface water and drainage plans, and other source water pollution control projects.
According to DNREC Officials, grant applications of up to $50,000 will be considered with a one-to-one cash match requirement. They said up to 10 percent of the grant funds may be used for administrative costs.
The agency said there is an annual cumulative grant award cap of $100,000 per successful applicant per fiscal year for wastewater and surface water planning grants. The department said drinking water planning grants could be for any amount, provided funds are available.
DNREC said projects would be recommended for funding by the Delaware Water Infrastructure Advisory Council through a competitive grant process.