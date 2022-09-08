REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. DNREC has lifted the recreational water advisory for the Rehoboth Avenue segment of the beach, which covers Baltimore Avenue to Stockley Street.
According to the city of Rehoboth, DNREC will leave the Virginia Avenue water advisory, which covers Pennsylvania to Baltimore, in effect through tomorrow.
The city says guarded sections of the beach are limited due to staffing. Today, the beach is guarded from Olive Avenue to Brooklyn Avenue. Due to heavy surf and rip current conditions, access to the ocean is limited to knee/ankle levels.