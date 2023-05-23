GEORGETOWN, Del. - A water main leak in Georgetown Tuesday morning will disrupt service to some homes and buildings.
According to the Town of Georgetown, people who live near North Bedford Street Extended will experience a disruption in water service while the water department is on site making repairs. Once the leak is repaired, the water will be restored.
Additionally, North Georgetown Elementary School will dismiss at 1 p.m. due to the water main break. According to the Indian River School District, buses will take students home and they will be served lunch before dismissal.
Questions about the leak and water service can be directed to the Georgetown's administrative office at 302-856-7391.