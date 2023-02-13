SNOW HILL, Md. - Due to a water main break in Snow Hill, town water service will be temporarily suspended. The town made this announcement around 2:45 p.m. Monday. It expects repairs to take up to two hours.
The health department recommends that residents run faucet water for a few minutes until the water is clear.
Additionally, the Worcester County Recreation Center closed Monday, Feb. 13 at 1 p.m. Line dancing, yoga, and drop in soccer programs for Monday were cancelled. The after school program will take place as scheduled at an alternate venue. Parents and guardians have been contacted about program changes.
The center will reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Questions and concerns can be addressed to the town manager at 410-632-2080.