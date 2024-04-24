GEORGETOWN, DE - If you live in Georgetown along Park Avenue you should be aware of an upcoming disruption in water service. This inconvenience is being caused due to the Park Avenue Relocation Phase 1 project, managed by the State of Delaware.
Beginning on April 25, 2024, contractors will temporarily shut down the water main to facilitate necessary work.
The shutdown will specifically affect the following properties:
- 427 S Bedford St
- 429 S Bedford St
- 433 S Bedford St
- 437 S Bedford St
- 439 S Bedford St
- 503 S Bedford St
- 505 S Bedford St
- 507 S Bedford St
- 509 S Bedford St
- 510 S Bedford St
- 511 S Bedford St
- 513 S Bedford St
- 21731 Zoar Rd
- 21737 Zoar Rd
If you do not see your property listed above then you should not be impacted by this notice.
The shutdown is scheduled to begin at 10:00 p.m. It is expected to be brief, and once the necessary work is completed, water services will be restored.