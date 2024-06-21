DELAWARE- With all of Delaware under a heat advisory or excessive heat watch alert from the National Weather Service, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) has issued information and tips to help people stay safe during this weekend's heat wave and throughout the summer.
While extreme heat poses a risk to individuals of all ages, certain populations are more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.
DPH recommends several measures to prevent heat-related illnesses:
Stay Cool:
Seek air-conditioned environments such as local cooling stations, malls, or libraries. Wear lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing. Use the stove or oven less to keep your home cooler. Cooling stations in Sussex County are typically public libraries, however these will not be open on Sunday according to Sussex County.
Limit Outdoor Activities:
Avoid outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day. If you must be outside, pace yourself, wear protective clothing and apply sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher) 30 minutes before going out.
Stay Hydrated:
Drink plenty of water and avoid sugary or alcoholic beverages. Drink more fluids than usual and do not wait until you are thirsty.
Protect Pets:
Avoid walking dogs on hot surfaces during the heat of the day. Ensure pets have access to water and shade.
Never Leave Anyone in a Parked Car:
Temperatures inside a car can rise quickly to dangerous levels. Always check the back seat before leaving your vehicle.
For more information on cooling stations and heat-related resources, contact Delaware 211, which will have extended hours this weekend from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 22 and June 23.