SALISBURY, Md. - The Worcester County Sheriff's Office (WSCO) says that, after a couple-week investigation, they have arrested three people for distributing controlled dangerous substances from an apartment in the 1300 block of Adams Avenue in Salisbury.
On December 30th, 2022, WSCO says that one of the targets of the investigation, Rusaan Holland, was pulled over in a car leaving the previously mentioned apartment, and was then arrested for an unrelated warrant. They say they found 136 bags of a suspected heroin/fentanyl mix.
Once the arrest was complete, WSCO says the the Salisbury City Police Tactical Team, along with members of the WSCO Emergency Response team, used a search warrant to search the apartment, with several people detained in the process.
One of these people was another target of the investigation named Esaias Taishon Collins, says WSCO, who was caught after trying to escape by running away through the apartment complex. They say the last subject of the investigation, Taronn Felix Rounds, was found in the bathroom trying to destroy evidence.
WSCO says that in the apartment, they found:
- 2,138 wax bags containing heroin/fentanyl
- 91.74 grams of compressed heroin/fentanyl mix
- Glock 26 handgun serial number “VHB328” loaded with 10 rounds. The handgun was reported stolen through the Delaware State Police.
- Multiple digital scales and packaging material
- 201.5 grams of marijuana
According to WSCO, Holland, Collins, and Rounds were all arrested and taken to the Wicomico County Detention center for possession of a large amount of heroin, which in the state of Maryland is any amount over 28 grams.
WSCO says the trio was charged with the following:
- Possession of a large amount of heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin
- Possession with intent to distribute heroin fentanyl mix
- Possession of firearm during a drug trafficking crime
- Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana
- Possession of heroin
- Illegal possession of ammunition.
They also say that Rounds was charged with destroying physical evidence that would have been used in a court proceeding, obstructing and hindering, and possessing a regulated firearm after a felony conviction, Holland was charged with possessing a regulated firearm under the age of 21, and Collins was charged with a prohibited person possessing a regulated firearm with a felony conviction and obstructing and hindering.
WSCO says that all three are held without bond. They note that this is an ongoing investigation, and the suspects are likely to get charged with more crimes as the investigation continues, and are innocent until proven guilty.