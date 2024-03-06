MARYLAND - As inclement weather is anticipated across Delmarva Wednesday, the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDTA) has issued a reminder to drivers regarding the Bay Bridge's two-way operations.
MDTA says that during periods of inclement weather, two-way operations, involving the redirection of one lane of eastbound traffic to the westbound span, will be prohibited at the Bay Bridge. This restriction applies during bridge wind warnings and restrictions, fog or precipitation.
According to MDTA, commuters should be prepared for potential eastbound delays, especially during the afternoon rush-hour period.
MDTA reminds drivers to ensure headlights are on to enhance visibility in challenging weather conditions. Additionally, reducing normal travel speeds and allowing for increased braking distance is recommended to navigate safely.
For real-time updates and the latest information, drivers can call 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726).