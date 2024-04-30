SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Marijuana ordinances are frequently discussed among city and town councils in Sussex County. Here's a list of how towns and cities are handling the sale and manufacturing of recreational marijuana. This is a developing story and will be subject to change after upcoming meetings regarding the ordinances for each town and city.
Coastal Towns
- The City of Lewes has discussed potential marijuana bans, but nothing has yet passed.
- Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Fenwick Island, South Bethany, and Bethany Beach passed marijuana bans.
Central Sussex
- The Town of Dagsboro voted to ban the sale and production of marijuana.
- Millsboro's town council approved a ban on the sale and manufacturing of marijuana within town limits.
- Georgetown's town council has reviewed a possible ordinance that would regulate recreational pot. The discussion revolved around seeing how rules would work. According to the town, the ordinance also would not allow drive-throughs at dispensaries or outdoor seating. Town manager Gene Dvornick says marijuana businesses in Georgetown are a possibility. If something like this were to be passed, it would have to go through the town's planning commission and then back to the town council again before anything would be finalized.
- The specific ordinances and regulations around the sale of marijuana in Milford have yet to be set, though Milford City Council has decided not to ban it.
Western Sussex
- The Town of Blades voted to approve a moratorium on marijuana businesses and manufacturing within town limits on Nov. 13. According to Police Commissioner Donald Trice, the approval will give Blades one year to work with other towns and gather information on creating a marijuana ordinance. He says the town is leaning toward banning recreational sales and manufacturing of marijuana.
- Greenwood is moving closer to banning marijuana. According to the town, the Planning Commission must recommend the ordinance. Then, the recommendations would return to the council for a first and second reading of the proposed ban. The council says it wants to ban both businesses that sell and manufacturers of marijuana. According to the council, after they get recommendations from the Planning Commission, people will have three more chances to provide public input on the proposal.
- Seaford passed its ordinance banning marijuana production and sales.
- Bridgeville passed its ordinance banning marijuana production and sales on Aug. 14.
- Laurel and Bethel's town websites have not mentioned any marijuana discussion.