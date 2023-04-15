Week in Review April 10-14

Here are some of the stories that captured Delmarva's attention from April 10 through April 14.
Monday: Tornado Relief Efforts
After an April 1 tornado created hardships for families in Greenwood and Bridgeville, state agencies got formal relief efforts up and running on Monday. Though some residents have been frustrated with difficulties they've faced in finding assistance, the Delaware Emergency Management Agency is partnering with multiple organizations to provide ongoing services for debris removal, housing support, and counseling.
Tuesday: Rehoboth Beach Replenishment Delayed
After previous delays, beach replenishment for Rehoboth Beach was supposed to start on Tuesday but was pushed back again due to one of the dredging boats needing repairs. The project is now expected to begin on Saturday. Rehoboth Beach is the first of the area's beach towns to be replenished and efforts will move south into Dewey, Bethany, and Fenwick upon completion.
Wednesday: Recovery Home Expansion Pushback
A drug rehabilitation home in Seaford, operated by Impact Life, and another in Harbeson, operated by Attack Addiction, are looking to increase the number of beds available for those seeking help. A spokesperson for one of the houses told WRDE that expanding is necessary and that they see a need in the community, however neighbors close to the rehab centers are nervous and cite concerns with safety in the area and believing the houses do not belong in their current neighborhoods.
Thursday: New Milford Police Station
The opening of Milford's new police station is approaching. Local and federal officials, including Sen. Carper and representatives from the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development, toured the building on Thursday. It is expected to open later this year.
Friday: Marijuana Bills Awaiting Carney's Signature
Two recreational marijuana bills that have been passed by the Delaware House and Senate are awaiting Gov. Carney's signature. The bills would remove penalties for possession of a personal use amount of marijuana and create a legal framework to regulate the business side of growing and selling it. Rep. Ed Osienski, the primary sponsor of the two bills, said the governor has ten days to either sign or veto them, otherwise they will become laws without his signature.