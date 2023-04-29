Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 6 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From noon Sunday to 6 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southeast winds in the afternoon will get near/above 25 kt, before diminishing as an area of low pressure moves overhead. Winds will pick up out of the southwest in the wake of the low on Sunday Night, gusting 25-30 kt. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&