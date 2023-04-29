From legal marijuana to Mother Nature gone bad, here's what dominated Delmarva this week:
Monday: Recreational Marijuana Allowed: After passing without the governor's signature, those older than 20 can now have up to one ounce of marijuana in Delaware. They can have twelve grams of concentrated cannibis like oils. Police say marijuana will be treated much like alcohol in the eyes of the law.
Tuesday: Remembering Keith Heacook: Tuesday marks two years since Delmar Corporal Keith Heacook was brutally attacked. He was pulled off life support days later. Heacook Fest, the benefit concert in his name, has been rescheduled due to predicted bad weather. A new date has not been set yet.
Wednesday: Permit to Purchase Bill Moves Forward: A new bill in Delaware includes an application process for a handgun permit, prohibiting the sale of a handgun if the buyer does not have a permit, and requires the completion of a firearms training course. "Delaware Moms Demand Action" and others rallied to support the bills, which opponents say go too far.
Thursday: Marijuana Marketplace Legalized: Delaware's marijuana marketplace became allowed on Thursday after that bill passed without Governor Carney's signature. The drug will be taxed 15 percent. But permits to sell it won't be issued for over a year.
Friday: Rain Hurts Weekend Events: Bad weather plagued the coast all day Friday. Minor flooding and erosion were concerns, but the biggest impact was inconvenience. Multiple events were canceled or re-scheduled due to the forecast, including moving up the start time of Sunday's NASCAR race in Dover.