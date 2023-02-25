Here are some of the stories that captured Delmarva's attention this week:
Monday: Dog fighting Victims Up for Adoption
A number of dogs rescued from a Seaford dog fighting ring are now up for adoption. The Brandywine Valley SPCA says the dogs are incredibly resilient and happy. Learn more about them here.
Tuesday: Route 24 Work Hurts Businesses
More roadwork is happening near Peddler's Village. Businesses say the Camp Arrowhead closure and ongoing Route 24 work has hurt sales. According to DelDOT, this project is still on track to be complete by Memorial Day. Read more here.
Wednesday: Big Oyster Planned for Milford
Fins Hospitality is looking to build a brewpub at the new Rookery North golf course in Milford. Owner Jeff Hamer says if a restaurant is approved, the land would need to be re-zoned. Hamer says the brewpub will be called "Big Oyster on the Links," and include a golf simulator for rainy days. Read more here.
Thursday: Lewes Cannonball Found
After mysteriously disappearing, the Lewes cannonball was returned Thursday. Police say the missing cannonball was found near the Zwaanendael museum, and appeared to be intentionally placed so someone would find it. It is still not clear who took the cannonball, but the Lewes Historical Society says it does not want to press charges. Learn more here.
Friday: Weather Could Hurt Peaches
The back and forth weather could hurt Delmarva's peach crop. Farmers tell WRDE that if it gets too warm, peach trees bloom early, and a subsequent deep freeze could kill the buds. Ahead of this weekend's cold, some farmers use low flying helicopters to circulate air and protect the peaches. Be sure to stay with WRDE for the latest forecast.