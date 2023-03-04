Here are some of the stories that captured Delmarva's attention this week:
Monday: Big Oyster Plans Approved in Milford
The Milford City Council voted yes to re-zone a portion of the Rookery North property. Developers plan to open the first nine holes, driving range, pro shop and Big Oyster on the Links Brewpub by September 1st. Read more here.
Tuesday: Milford Panhandling Ordinance Moves Forward
Also in Milford, City Council approved an ordinance aimed at stopping panhandling. Council says the ordinance was created to ensure the safety of pedestrians by preventing them from lingering in the street. But some homeless say this cuts back on much needed income. Learn more here.
Wednesday: Dewey Beach Police Gets Body Cams
For the first time ever, Dewey Beach police officers will be required to wear a body camera when on duty. The cameras can record up to eighteen hours of video. Some officers are already wearing the cameras and the hope is to equip all officers, including seasonal hires, in the coming weeks. See our story here.
Thursday: Threats Put Delaware Schools in Lockdown
A number of Delaware schools were on lockdown, including Smyrna, Cape Henlopen, Indian River and Milford after threats were called in referring to a school shooter. State police say the threats turned out to be a hoax, specifically an example of "swatting." That is when prank phone calls are made to elicit a large emergency response. Here are more details.
Friday: Delaware Women's Hall of Fame Comes to Georgetown
The Delaware Technical Community College in Georgetown is now the new home for the Delaware Women's Hall of Fame portraits. The exhibit will be at the campus for a full year. Anyone from the community is welcome to go on campus and visit between the hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Learn more here.