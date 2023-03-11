Week in Review Mar. 6-10

Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM EST THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern Delaware and central and southern New Jersey. * WHEN...From 9 PM EST this evening to 4 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally moderate tidal flooding is possible, particularly along the backbays of Barnegat Bay, Rehoboth Bay, Indian River Bay, and Little Assawoman Bay. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 11/12 PM 5.8 0.1 1.5 None 12/12 AM 7.2 1.5 2.4 Minor 12/01 PM 6.3 0.6 2.3 None 13/02 AM 7.0 1.3 2.2 Minor 13/02 PM 6.0 0.3 2.2 None 14/03 AM 6.3 0.6 1.5 None Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 11/11 AM 5.5 0.8 1.6 None 11/11 PM 6.8 2.2 2.4 Minor 12/01 PM 5.8 1.2 2.1 None 13/01 AM 6.4 1.8 2.0 Minor 13/01 PM 5.4 0.8 2.0 None 14/02 AM 5.9 1.2 1.5 None Sandy Hook Bay at Sandy Hook MLLW Categories - Minor 6.7 ft, Moderate 7.7 ft, Major 8.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 11/10 AM 6.3 1.1 1.9 None 11/10 PM 7.0 1.8 2.1 Minor 12/12 PM 6.1 0.9 1.9 None 13/12 AM 6.7 1.5 1.8 Minor 13/12 PM 5.8 0.6 1.8 None 14/01 AM 6.5 1.3 1.7 None Watson Creek at Manasquan MLLW Categories - Minor 5.7 ft, Moderate 6.7 ft, Major 7.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 11/10 AM 5.5 1.1 1.5 None 11/10 PM 6.1 1.7 1.6 Minor 12/12 PM 5.3 0.9 1.5 None 13/12 AM 5.7 1.3 1.3 Minor 13/12 PM 5.0 0.6 1.3 None 14/01 AM 5.7 1.3 1.3 Minor Maurice River at Bivalve MLLW Categories - Minor 7.6 ft, Moderate 8.6 ft, Major 9.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 11/12 PM 6.5 0.2 1.1 None 12/12 AM 8.1 1.8 2.1 Minor 12/01 PM 7.3 1.0 2.1 None 13/02 AM 8.0 1.7 2.0 Minor 13/02 PM 6.8 0.5 1.9 None 14/02 AM 7.1 0.8 1.3 None Atlantic Ocean at Atlantic City MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 11/10 AM 5.6 1.0 1.9 None 11/10 PM 6.6 2.0 2.5 Minor 12/11 AM 5.6 1.0 2.1 None 13/12 AM 6.1 1.5 1.9 Minor 13/12 PM 5.1 0.5 1.9 None 14/12 AM 5.8 1.2 1.8 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 11/10 AM 5.1 1.1 1.5 None 11/11 PM 6.2 2.2 2.2 Minor 12/12 PM 5.3 1.3 1.9 Minor 13/12 AM 5.6 1.6 1.6 Minor 13/01 PM 4.8 0.8 1.7 None 14/01 AM 5.4 1.4 1.4 Minor Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 11/10 AM 5.5 0.4 1.4 None 11/10 PM 6.9 1.8 2.3 Minor 12/12 PM 5.9 0.8 2.0 None 13/12 AM 6.5 1.4 1.9 Minor 13/12 PM 5.4 0.3 1.8 None 14/01 AM 6.0 0.9 1.4 None Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.0 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 11/10 AM 3.8 1.3 1.8 Minor 11/11 PM 4.3 1.8 2.0 Minor 12/12 PM 3.6 1.1 1.8 Minor 13/12 AM 3.9 1.4 1.5 Minor 13/12 PM 3.2 0.7 1.5 None 14/01 AM 3.7 1.2 1.4 Minor &&