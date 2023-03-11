Week in Review Mar. 6-10

Here are some of the stories that captured Delmarva's attention this week:
Monday: Changes to White Creek Dredging
Some residents in Ocean View expressed their frustrations that a portion of the eastern prong of White Creek would not be dredged as originally thought due to an oversight in the project's planning. Later on in the week, an announcement from DNREC stated that the original plan will not be completed in its entirety by its deadline due to a delayed start from the contractor. The project was initially scheduled for completion March 31 to comply with existing seasonal dredging restrictions established to protect wildlife and natural resources.
Tuesday: Two Cannabis Bills Passed in the House... Again
Two bills relating to personal use and business regulations for cannabis in Delaware passed in the House of Representatives and are advancing to the Senate for consideration. House Bill 1 would remove penalties for possession of a personal use amount of marijuana of up to one ounce for individuals who are 21 or older. House Bill 2 would create a legal framework to regulate the growth, sale, and possession of marijuana and provide opportunities for small businesses to be licensed in these areas. Senator Trey Paradee, a sponsor of the bills, believes representatives can overcome a veto from Governor Carney, which they have been unable to do in the past.
Wednesday: Speed Cameras Could Come to Berlin School Zones
The Town of Berlin is discussing the implementation of speed cameras in school zones to help with a shortage of police officers. The town says speeding has increased and the cameras would provide extra help in promoting road safety. Vendors for the cameras will evaluate which school zones need them and the town will then decide how to move forward.
Thursday: Skepticism Around Del Tech's Increased Budget Request
Delaware Technical Community College President Mark Brainard requested nearly $1 million from the state to increase salaries at the school. He says this is to remain competitive with the proposed raises for K-12 school teachers. Senator Dave Lawson is skeptical about what he says are high salaries in Brainard's administration and has questioned the use of funds, saying that an increase in funding should directly benefit instructors and not the administration. Hearings have ended and the final budget will be decided by the General Assembly in the coming months.
Friday: Brandywine Residents Celebrate 100th Birthdays
Three residents at Brandywine Senior Living will celebrate their 100th birthdays this month. One of the birthday girls, Margaret Yakimowicz, is very active and thankful for each day and the loved ones in her life. She shared with us that the secrets to a long and happy life are to do the right thing and take care of yourself.