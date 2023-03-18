DELMARVA-- Here's a look at our top stories from March 13-17.
Monday: Milford Tip Jars Stolen: A man who stole tips from four businesses in Milford in early March was arrested by the Milford Police Department. Police say 25-year-old Joshua Watson of Millsboro was identified as the suspect and has since been charged.
Tuesday: Seaford Athletic Trainer Indicted: Prosecutors say 52-year-old Jerry Sodano is facing six felony child sex abuse charges after having an illegal relationship with a 17-year-old student. Learn more here.
Wednesday: Student Brings Guns to Sussex Central High School: Delaware State Police arrested a 16-year-old student at Sussex Central High School after he was found to be in possession of a handgun on school property. Police say ammunition and a handgun were in the boy's backpack. He has since been issued a No-Contact order for the Indian River School District.
Thursday: Hopkins Cows Return: Three cows are back at Hopkins Creamery. The beloved bovines will be an educational and entertaining addition to the ice cream shop, which has also expanded. Learn more here.
Friday: Affordable Housing Report: According to a report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition and Housing Alliance Delaware, the state is short 21 thousand affordable rental units. That's a 16 percent increase since last year. Learn more here.