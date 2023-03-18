Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM EDT SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&