Here are some of the stories that captured Delmarva's attention this week:
Monday: Rehoboth Replenishment Delayed
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says replenishment in Rehoboth Beach will begin in mid-April. It's possible the project will encroach into Memorial Day Weekend. Dewey will get replenishment after.
Tuesday: EV Car Mandate Meeting
Delaware republicans are hosting a series of town halls about a proposed electric car mandate. Governor John Carney wants Delaware to ban the sale of gas powered vehicles by 2035. The first meeting was Tuesday in Millsboro, where many lawmakers say the proposal would be too restrictive.
Wednesday: Slaughter Beach Replenishment Funding
Slaughter Beach's mayor says the town is set to get a decent chunk of a $25 million dollar grant to replenish the coastline. The mayor says work is expected to start in winter 2024.
Thursday: Woman Killed in Milton Crash
Delaware State Police troopers say Sheri Foster, from Clayton, was driving South on Route one early Thursday morning when a car cut out in front of her at Route Five. Many neighbors told WRDE the intersection was confusing and dangerous. Foster died from her injuries at a hospital.
Friday: Flood Preparedness
FEMA says now is the perfect time to flood-proof your house. The agency says just one inch of water causes on average $25,000 dollars worth of damage to a home. Raising your appliances out of the basement and to a higher floor if possible is recommended.