Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Cloudy this morning then windy with a few scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.