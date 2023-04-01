Here's a few stories that captured Delmarva's attention this week:
Monday: Food Bank Adds More Mobile Food Pantries: The Food Bank of Delaware is expecting an increased need, as pandemic-era emergency food benefits ended. Hundreds attended a mobile food pantry in Georgetown Monday. The agency added nine more mobile food pantries in April, May, and June to help.
Tuesday: Delaware Lawmakers Vote Yes on Recreational Marijuana: The Delaware senate passed two pieces of legislation that would legalize recreational marijuana and allow dispensaries to grow and sell it.
Governor Carney vetoed the measure last year. He declined to say whether he would veto it again, but did express concerns. Proponents of the bills believe they have the votes to override a veto.
Wednesday: Road Safety Bills Introduced: A number of new bills aim to improve roadway safety in Delaware.
Among other things, the proposal would require helmets for new motorcyclists and ban open containers of alcohol in cars. Stronger reckless driving citations and move over laws were introduced as well.
Thursday: Reward for Information on Lewes Dog Death: A $1,000 reward is now being offered for any tips that lead to an arrest in an animal cruelty case in Lewes. Police say they found a dead terrier in Canary Creek on Pilottown Road. The dog had been tied to a sledgehammer. Anyone with information as to what happened is encouraged to contact Delaware Animal Services at 302-255-4646 or online here. Tips can be made anonymously.
Friday: Millsboro Bypass Groundbreaking: Groundbreaking for the overpass on Routes 113 and 20 and the connector road between 113 and 24 took place on Friday. The nearly $140 million project is expected to be completed in spring 2025.